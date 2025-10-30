AlphaQuest LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.Antero Resources’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

