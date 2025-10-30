AlphaQuest LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 336.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 78.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 75,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 119.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $414,628.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,849.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

NYSE DOCN opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.76.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.100 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

