AlphaQuest LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDCC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

InterDigital Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $382.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.67. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.29 and a 12 month high of $393.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total value of $127,273.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,414.40. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,016,445.76. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,164 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

