AlphaQuest LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Workday by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 15.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $457,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,394.96. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,310.98. The trade was a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

View Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $231.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.