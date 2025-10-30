AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAMI opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadian Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 174.31% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAMI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadian Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

