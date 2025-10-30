AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Concentrix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 111.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.50. Concentrix Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Concentrix

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.35 per share, with a total value of $45,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,847,395.75. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.