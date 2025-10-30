AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stake in Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $310,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,153.74. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.23%.The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lakeland Financial from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

