AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SkyWest by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,666.53. The trade was a 26.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $3,017,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 404,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,990,720.98. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $4,412,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

