AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,065,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 375.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 975,792 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $49,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,883.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 787,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,028,000 after buying an additional 747,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,286,000 after buying an additional 702,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $189.33 on Thursday. Ciena Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $193.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $262,943.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,965.34. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,936,444. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

