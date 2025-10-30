AlphaQuest LLC Sells 115,688 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,688 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 103.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,546.70. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.