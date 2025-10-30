AlphaQuest LLC Sells 13,266 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,200,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

ITT Stock Up 11.1%

ITT stock opened at $195.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $195.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

