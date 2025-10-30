AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,720. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

