AlphaQuest LLC Sells 16,721 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,631,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 80.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXW. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CXW opened at $18.63 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,351.96. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $476,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 135,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,139.62. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,042,545 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.