AlphaQuest LLC Sells 23,592 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,592 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 12.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 266.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTBK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

HTBK stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $641.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

In other news, COO Thomas A. Sa bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

