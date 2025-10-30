AlphaQuest LLC Sells 85,848 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,453 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 85,848 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,113,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $155,088,000 after purchasing an additional 193,022 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,279,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $133,949,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Melius began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zephirin Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

