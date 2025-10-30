Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 106,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NASDAQ META opened at $751.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $741.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,595,807. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

