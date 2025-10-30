Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 624 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,806,000 after purchasing an additional 593,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after purchasing an additional 727,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,859 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $274.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $275.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.25.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

