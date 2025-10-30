Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Boosted by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

