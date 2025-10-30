Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $16.74. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 72,812 shares.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.48 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMTB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

