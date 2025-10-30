Analysts Offer Predictions for Replimune Group Q2 Earnings

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Replimune Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s FY2027 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REPL. Leerink Partners raised shares of Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12).

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $49,156.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,556.16. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2,020.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

