Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.3570, with a volume of 3608014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 36,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $583,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,541.44. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $90,260.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 178,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,095.88. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,386 shares of company stock worth $2,640,187. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 146.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

