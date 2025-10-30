Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,485 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $864.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Uniti Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNIT

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.