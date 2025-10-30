Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,390 Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $134.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.09.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,501.28. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

