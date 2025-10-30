Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 307,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 493,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 615,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 91,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 494,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 173,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

