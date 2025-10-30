Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.0% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 100,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

NYSE:TAP opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

