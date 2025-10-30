Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,377 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $227,335.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067.57. The trade was a 91.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,664 shares of company stock valued at $909,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

