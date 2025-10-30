Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 241,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE AKR opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Zacks Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.