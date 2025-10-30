Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 729.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 95,190 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 55.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Invesco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 6.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Invesco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Invesco’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

