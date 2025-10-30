Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 163,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.23.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.71 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.