Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,338 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Everus Construction Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Everus Construction Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 100,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Everus Construction Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Everus Construction Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ECG opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.