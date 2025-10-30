Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,704,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after buying an additional 469,028 shares during the last quarter. 14B Captial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. 14B Captial Management LP now owns 448,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,649,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 818,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $22,519,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 697,143 shares in the company, valued at $19,171,432.50. The trade was a 54.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,038. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,663,978 shares of company stock worth $82,687,283 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.43%.

Cogent Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

