Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,425,000 after buying an additional 155,977 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Wix.com by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 580,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 162,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300,565 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Wix.com by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 364,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,525,000 after acquiring an additional 110,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 361,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $135.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.21. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $114.89 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wix.com from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank set a $255.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

View Our Latest Report on Wix.com

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.