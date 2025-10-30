Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $32,817,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $132.21.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.29 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.25%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kirby from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

