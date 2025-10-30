Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,577,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,721 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,976,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 706,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

