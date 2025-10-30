Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in United Airlines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In other United Airlines news, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,800. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,257.86. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

