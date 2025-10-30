Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $964,000 Stock Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in KANZHUN by 3,115.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KANZHUN during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in KANZHUN during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KANZHUN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.43. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

The business also recently announced a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. KANZHUN’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

