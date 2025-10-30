Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,649,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,470,000 after purchasing an additional 133,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,323,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $670.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.39%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

