Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in DaVita by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE:DVA opened at $126.25 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $122.93 and a one year high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.78). DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

