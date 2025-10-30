Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,104 Shares of Snap Inc. $SNAP

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Snap alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 5.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $256,064.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,109,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,508,432.36. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $221,103.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,565,234.59. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,486,569 shares of company stock worth $11,356,203. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.