Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,904 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 316,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,657.54. This represents a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Mizuho boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NTST stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,878,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.