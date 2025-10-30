Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on G shares. Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

View Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.