Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,836,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after buying an additional 555,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after buying an additional 448,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,248,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 153,617 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 25.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,005,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,635,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:OUT opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.16 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%.OUTFRONT Media’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,814.60. This represents a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983,462.78. The trade was a 48.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

