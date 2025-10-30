Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 27,097 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,097 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 372.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of DRH opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.70 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

