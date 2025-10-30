Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 38,870 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,870 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,408.06. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,258. This trade represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,811,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

