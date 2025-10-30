Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,322 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $920,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

