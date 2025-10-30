Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 59,635 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,635 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,869,000 after buying an additional 559,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,415,000 after buying an additional 554,840 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 800,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after buying an additional 430,981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,872,000 after buying an additional 347,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 46,233.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 239,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after buying an additional 238,567 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Barclays reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.83.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.12. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

