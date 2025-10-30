Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,340 Shares of Urban Edge Properties $UE

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE UE opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

