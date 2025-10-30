Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 845 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,976,000 after buying an additional 167,930 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,464,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 493,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,066,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 73.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 77.66%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

