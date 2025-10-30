Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 15.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 100.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 209,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 43.75%.The business had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

