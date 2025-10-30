Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in H World Group by 2,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,926,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,295 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in H World Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,856,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,772 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 1,280.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,789 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,903,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in H World Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,966,000 after buying an additional 395,042 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $40.56.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 435.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.18%.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

